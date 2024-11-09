The Toronto Blue Jays are aiming to strengthen various areas of their roster, including their starting rotation, as they prepare for the 2025 season. The Blue Jays have expressed interest in free agent starting pitcher Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Fried is drawing interest from the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, and the Blue Jays.

Heyman added that the New York Yankees have also expressed interest in Max Fried, Corbin Burnes, and Blake Snell.

Max Fried being targeted by the Toronto Blue Jays

The 30-year-old Fried is coming off a season that was considered a “down” year by his standards, posting a 3.25 ERA across 29 starts.

Max Fried has a career record of 73-36 with a 3.07 ERA (140 ERA+), and he earned his second All-Star selection in three years in 2024.

The three-time Golden Glove winner is among the top free agents this offseason, with MLB Trade Rumors projecting a six-year, $156 million deal. Such a significant expenditure could require special approval from ownership at Rogers Communications, Inc., which also owns Sportsnet.

However, he’s not the only high-ranking starter the Blue Jays are pursuing; they are likely conducting due diligence, or possibly aiming for more.

While it doesn't reveal the precise extent of Toronto's interest or the financial limits they might reach for Fried, it is still intriguing.

The Blue Jays already stacked at pitcher

The Blue Jays already have a solid rotation with five starting pitchers: Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, and Chris Bassitt lead the group, while breakout talent Bowden Francis and Yariel Rodriguez fill out the next spots.

Rodriguez, who joined from Cuba last offseason, earned over $30 million. Additionally, Alek Manoah and Ricky Tiedemann, both rehabbing from injuries, remain part of the organization's pitching depth.

This is the front office that made bold moves by signing Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien in one impressive offseason four years ago. A repeat performance this winter could restore their position as strong contenders for 2025.

As free agency kicks off, the Blue Jays find themselves with numerous opportunities. They could execute a key trade, secure a couple of prominent free agents, or strike gold with a smart minor-league acquisition.

However, expecting that kind of success isn’t entirely practical. After all, this front office is the same one responsible for the Blue Jays’ current position—working to fix a flawed roster in hopes of escaping last place in their division. While a quick return to prominence isn't assured, improving on last season's performance is absolutely essential.

What’s the Blue Jays' plan moving forward? Will they move Rodriguez to the bullpen for Max Fried? Are they preparing for Bassitt's contract to expire after this season? These questions need answers, but their actions indicate the Jays are determined to compete in 2025 after finishing last in the American League East in 2024.