While the New York Mets prepare for a pivotal 2025 MLB offseason, Juan Soto is grabbing headlines with a viral story packed with baseball nostalgia.

In a now-viral clip, Soto recalls a jaw-dropping teenage tryout that included himself, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Fernando Tatis Jr. The anecdote highlights a rare moment in time—when three future superstars shared the same field as prospects.

MLB took to its X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share a video of the 27-year-old Mets slugger recounting how he and Tatis Jr. watched in amazement as a young Guerrero Jr. launched balls 500 feet over the fence.

“Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. all attended the SAME tryout as teenagers!

Which one do you think impressed the most?”

Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. all attended the SAME tryout as teenagers! Which one do you think impressed the most? pic.twitter.com/Iru3hqgFUt — MLB (@MLB) November 21, 2025

Article Continues Below

Soto went on to describe how Guerrero Jr. stole the show at the Washington Nationals academy, where the tryout was held.

“Vladdy was putting on the show every day. And I remember one time we went to the Nationals' academy. Vladdy hit for, like, 30 minutes straight. And we were just shagging, and he was hitting balls 500 feet all over the field. We don't even need shagging. We're just going out on the field. And we're like, ‘What is going on?' He put on a show for us. We were impressed. And we hit two, and then they say, ‘Okay, tryout's over. You guys can go. Let's talk to Vladdy!' Yeah!”

All three players were part of the historic 2015 international signing class as the Toronto Blue Jays signed Guerrero Jr., the Chicago White Sox signed Tatis Jr., and the Nats signed Soto.

Years later, it’s ironic that a tryout where Soto played a supporting role is now being told by him—now a star for the Mets and one of the league’s most respected voices.