Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber recently decided to exercise his $16 million player option with the team. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, many around the sport are confused by his choice.

“Across the industry, executives remain baffled by right-hander Shane Bieber’s decision to exercise his $16 million player option with the Blue Jays, calling it one of the most bizarre in recent memory,” Rosenthal wrote.

“Bieber, 30, had a $4 million buyout, so he effectively took a one-year, $12 million deal. And while he was effusive about his time with the Jays, he almost certainly would have fared better on the open market.”

Bieber joined the group ahead of this past summer’s trade deadline and was an important part of the Blue Jays' run to the World Series. He posted a 3.86 ERA across 18.2 postseason innings.

Article Continues Below

The 30-year-old is not far removed from Tommy John surgery, but has still made many wonder why he did not chase a more lucrative deal.

“Left-hander Matt Boyd signed a two-year, $29 million free-agent deal with the Chicago Cubs last December after making only 11 starts for the Cleveland Guardians, including postseason, coming off Tommy John surgery. Bieber, 18 months removed from the same surgery, also made 11 starts, and in those games had a combined 3.57 ERA. The Athletic’s Tim Britton projected him at three years and $63 million,” Rosenthal wrote.

“Free agents rarely sacrifice money, even from their preferred clubs. The Jays, too, might have paid Bieber more than $12 million on the open market, assuming they were one of his bidders. His decision would have been understandable if an extension was forthcoming. But no such deal is imminent, according to sources briefed on the matter.”

Only time will tell why Bieber was so quick to exercise his option.