Two weeks after facing off in the World Series, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernández will reunite in Miami — this time on the same team. The MLB stars are confirmed participants in La Gente del Barrio’s Celebrity Softball Game and Home Run Derby, taking place Saturday, Dec. 6 at loanDepot park.

The event, presented by the La Gente del Barrio Foundation, will feature a doubleheader with a Celebrity Softball Game at 1 p.m. followed by the Home Run Derby at 4 p.m. Guerrero, a five-time MLB All-Star and 2023 Home Run Derby champion, will headline the showcase alongside Hernández, a two-time All-Star and 2024 and 2025 World Series champion.

According to the organization, the event will bring together athletes, celebrities and entertainers “for a good cause,” with proceeds benefiting the La Gente del Barrio Foundation, Guerrero’s VG27 Foundation and other community initiatives.

“For us, it is a great honor to bring La Gente del Barrio to Miami … with its culture, sports, and music, is part of who we are,” said Tito Lebrón, founder of the LGB Foundation. “We are extremely proud to be here to make this event possible, one that will bring together celebrities and athletes for a good cause.”

MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi confirmed Guerrero and Hernández’s participation in a post on X, formerly Twitter, noting the longtime friends will “unite” for the Miami showcase following their recent World Series matchup.

Hernández's Dodgers defeated Guerrero Jr.'s Blue Jays in seven games. It was Los Angeles' 23rd World Series and the third World Series appearance for Toronto.