MLB’s offseason has arrived, and a number of teams will be looking to add free agent shortstop Bo Bichette to their roster. The longtime Blue Jays shortstop is fresh off a trip to the World Series, and according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, his suitors view him as a player who could fulfill multiple needs.

“Can confirm Bo Bichette has received interest from multiple teams who view him as a second baseman or third baseman, due to the presence of an established shortstop on those rosters,” Morosi tweeted.

“Further evidence that the World Series augmented his value in the marketplace.”

Across 139 games in 2025, Bichette cranked 18 home runs, tallied 94 RBIs, and posted an .840 OPS with a .311 average. After missing the majority of the postseason due to a left knee sprain, the 27-year-old returned in time for the Fall Classic and made the most of his opportunity.

Across the seven-game series, Bichette hit .346, earned a .923 OPS, and totaled six RBIs. The Orlando native also hit one of the series’ most dramatic home runs in Game 7 when he gave Toronto an early 3-0 edge with a three-run round-tripper off of Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Shohei Ohtani. While LA went on to win the series, Bichette showed that he could perform on the game’s biggest stage.

Bichette has made it clear that he would be open to a reunion with the Blue Jays, but other teams, such as the Dodgers, the New York Mets, and the New York Yankees might be in play. It remains to be seen if the two-time All-Star will choose to stay with the organization that drafted him or look for a change of scenery.