The Seattle Mariners remain interested in bringing back veteran second baseman Jorge Polanco, but the 32-year-old is expected to test the open market, creating possible competition from teams such as the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, according to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic. Both clubs could enter the mix if they lose key infielders — Alex Bregman for Boston or Bo Bichette for Toronto — placing added pressure on Seattle’s pursuit.

Seattle re-signed first baseman Josh Naylor on Monday to a five-year, $92.5 million deal, but the organization does not have to rely exclusively on external additions. The club boasts one of the strongest farm systems in baseball. Keith Law of The Athletic rated the Mariners’ system No. 1 this past winter, highlighting six position players in his top 100 rankings. Second baseman Cole Young and catcher Harry Ford reached the majors last season, while infielder Colt Emerson and second baseman Michael Arroyo could factor into the picture as soon as 2026 — and Emerson potentially as early as Opening Day.

Polanco would still fit Seattle’s roster structure, likely serving as a designated hitter while providing additional coverage at second base on days the club uses Cal Raleigh at DH. But his decision to explore the market leaves the Mariners sorting out several infield questions, including third base.

Ben Williamson offered strong defense but limited power in 2024, posting a .604 OPS with one home run in 277 at-bats. Seattle added Eugenio Suárez at last year's deadline to address the position, but Suárez is now a free agent. A splashy signing such as Munetaka Murakami appears unlikely after the Naylor commitment and with Emerson progressing quickly.

Emerson, the 22nd overall pick in 2023, has played mostly shortstop in the minors and could eventually succeed J.P. Crawford, who enters his free-agent year. The Mariners view Emerson similarly to how they viewed Julio Rodríguez entering 2022 — a talent who would not be held back if he proves ready in spring training.

Seattle’s broader prospect wave includes Arroyo, outfielder Lazaro Montes and several developing pitchers.