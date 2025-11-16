The Toronto Blue Jays are showing strong interest in veteran reliever Raisel Iglesias as they evaluate bullpen upgrades following their run to the World Series.

“According to sources, the Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as a strong suitor for Cuban reliever Raisel Iglesias. Toronto is actively pursuing the veteran right-hander as they look to reinforce the back end of their bullpen,” said reporter Francys Romero in a post on X, formerly Twitter

Toronto’s search for relief help follows inconsistent postseason performances from its bullpen, including closer Jeff Hoffman, who struggled in Game 7. Hoffman has indicated he is open to the club adding another late-inning option, saying he is not committed to remaining the closer if the team believes a different alignment would help them win.

Article Continues Below

Iglesias, 35, is coming off a productive season with the Atlanta Braves, appearing in 70 games with a 3.21 ERA and 29 saves. He has logged at least 25 saves in four of the past five seasons, with 2022 as the lone exception, and has built a reputation as a dependable ninth-inning option.

The reliever sits in the second tier of the current market behind Edwin Díaz and Robert Suarez, alongside arms such as Devin Williams, Pete Fairbanks and Ryan Helsley. His projected value, according to Spotrac, is $17.6 million over two years, via Drew VonScio of Newsweek.

Toronto is expected to be aggressive this offseason as it attempts to return to the World Series and bolster areas that fell short late in the postseason. Adding Iglesias would give the club a proven closer while providing stability at the back of the bullpen as it shifts focus to other roster needs.