The Toronto Blue Jays may be adding one of the most highly sought-after free agents to their roster after a loss in Game 7 of the World Series.

According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Blue Jays are the leaders in the clubhouse, so to speak, to sign four-time All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker this offseason.

“The Blue Jays, coming off their first World Series berth in more than three decades, have no plans to slow down,” Passan wrote. “They are considered the favorite by other executives to land Tucker.”

There will be plenty of competition for Tucker, though, as Passan named the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Baltimore Orioles as potential landing spots. There are various qualifiers and hypotheticals for many of the teams' potential pursuits of Tucker, but Passan believes they all could be in the mix in some shape or form.

Fortunately for the Blue Jays, they appear to be able to offer Tucker what he wants, possibly more than most others on the list: a lot of money, a lot of years, and a legitimate chance to win a World Series. And, according to Passan, they have a backup plan in Cody Bellinger if their pursuit of Tucker isn't successful.

Tucker, for whom the Chicago Cubs traded last December, did not achieve the same level of success as the Blue Jays after he arrived in Chicago. Despite another All-Star appearance and Silver Slugger trophy, Tucker and the Cubs fell to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 5 of the NLDS after a 92-win season, while Toronto reached the World Series before falling in Game 7 to the Dodgers.

A former fifth overall draft selection, Tucker is expected to earn at least $35 million per year in his next deal, while some have projected he will be paid as much as $46 million per year. The rising price has reportedly knocked the Cubs out of contention.