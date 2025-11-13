The Toronto Blue Jays were one run away from winning the World Series in 2025. After years of just missing out on top free agents, their playoff success could lead to a big offseason north of the border. The Blue Jays have thrown their hat in the free agency ring for Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.

“A good player with a really interesting arsenal that had an incredible year,” GM Ross Atkins said of Imai. “So we've done the (background) work and we have some more work to do on that front, but I'm glad that he's going to be an option for the industry.”

Imai is 27 years old and posted an incredible 1.92 ERA last season in Japan, according to Nicholson-Smith. The Blue Jays could use improved starting pitching, even with Shane Bieber opting into his one-year deal. Imai is not the only NPB star crossing the Pacific, however. Atkins said that the team is also looking at infielders Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto.

Article Continues Below

“It’s a good crew. Maybe not quite as high of an impact as there’s been the last year or two, but there’s some depth to it. Some exciting players with really good experiences that could complement the Blue Jays well and will seemingly be great stories in the coming year.”

The Blue Jays heavily courted Roki Sasaki before he landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason. Atkins has tried to spend money and get big-name free agents to join the club. After re-signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Bo Bichette is now a free agent. Bringing back Bichette and signing another pitcher would help kill the narrative that no one wants to sign in Toronto.

The Blue Jays will be a landing spot for many big free agents. But will they land them this year?