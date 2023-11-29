The St. Louis Cardinals are unlikely to go after Yoshinobu Yamamoto given the moves they have already made during MLB Free Agency.

The St. Louis Cardinals are in dire need of change after a subpar 2023 showing. The Cardinals finished the regular season with a record of 71-91 and were last in the NL Central. St. Louis hoped to be in the MLB Free Agency mix for star Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. However, their plans may not come to fruition after a recent update.

The Cardinals are unlikely to prioritize acquiring another starting pitcher in MLB Free Agency

St. Louis no longer plans to be aggressive with the starting pitching market, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak said he doubted the team acquiring another starting-caliber pitcher in free agency. The Cardinals executive wants to remain patient amid the team's current obligations.

The Cardinals have already committed nearly $50 million to new starters for the 2024 season. As a result, the team is unlikely to bid for the services of the highly desired Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

This news does not mean St. Louis will not make any moves though, as Mozeliak wants to see how things play out. If the Cardinals do not make any further big moves in free agency, they still have a solid foundation to build off.

Veteran pitcher Sonny Gray was added to the roster after an impressive season with the Minnesota Twins. In addition, the Cardinals signed Kyle Gibson and returned Lance Lynn, further bolstering their pitching strength.

It appears St. Louis wants to make it back to the MLB Playoffs sooner rather than later. Missing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto will not stop the team from achieving its goals.