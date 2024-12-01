The St Louis Cardinals are starting a rebuild this offseason. They hired Chaim Bloom to set up their minor league scouting department, signifying a change in organizational direction. A personnel move that could do the same thing is a trade of Nolan Arenado. The third baseman has been at the forefront of trade rumors this offseason and things are heating up, with the Yankees and Dodgers in the hunt. NJ.com's Randy Miller reported the latest on WFAN Sports Radio in New York.

One guy that could be a possibility [for the Yankees] is Arenado from St. Louis,” Miller said, per MLB.com. “I think the Cardinals are trying to trade him, St. Louis would have to pick up some of the money and maybe the Yankees could have a deal where they trade some prospects.

Miller continued, “I keep hearing it's going to be either the Yankees or the Dodgers — I think he's a West Coast guy that would prefer to go to the Dodgers and I think the Dodgers want him.”

The Yankees could use the surehanded infielder, as they struggled on defense all of 2024. Jazz Chisholm was solid at the hot corner but his natural position is second base. Arenado would be a welcomed addition to the Bronx.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers already have a logjam in the infield. With Freddie Freeman at first and Shohei Ohtani at DH, Max Muncy has been playing third and improved at the position. Someone would have to find a new position if this move went down.

Best fits for Nolan Arenado

Of these two options, the Yankees are the best fit for Nolan Arenado. With Gleyber Torres hitting free agency, they have an open position in their infield. Arenado told teams he would be willing to move positions if he was traded, but he won't need to with the Yankees.

One of Arenado or Muncy would have to move if he went to the Dodgers. Second base would be the easiest position to move to for a third baseman. Arenado has never played a game anywhere but third while Muncy has 178 pro games at second. With Tommy Edman back on a long-term deal, shortstop is handled so this trade would have Mookie Betts locked into the outfield.

If one of these two teams lands Arenado, the Cardinals would likely have to eat money. Both teams are nearing the luxury tax threshold and need the assistance. That could land them a better prospect, which would be good for the Cardinals' rebuild.