As the MLB trade deadline looms, the Texas Rangers have emerged as active players in the relief market. They already have clear targets in mind. According to Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network, the Rangers have shown strong interest in two bullpen arms. These include Phil Maton of the St. Louis Cardinals and Hunter Harvey of the Kansas City Royals.

For a Rangers team still clinging to postseason hopes, bullpen reinforcement has become a priority. Despite boasting a talented core, Texas has battled inconsistency from its relievers throughout the season. Their bullpen ERA has hovered in the bottom half of the league. This has prompted front office executives to explore options capable of stabilizing late-inning situations.

Phil Maton presents a compelling option. The right-hander, who signed with the Cardinals this past offseason, brings postseason experience and a deceptive fastball-cutter mix that has made him effective in high-leverage roles. While the Cardinals have made clear they are open for business, they’ve prioritized moving pitchers first, including Maton, before fielding serious offers for position players. The Rangers’ interest in Maton fits their recent trade deadline pattern, adding arms with control and playoff poise.

Meanwhile, Hunter Harvey offers a high-upside alternative. The Royals reliever has flashed elite velocity and strikeout stuff when healthy. Though injuries have marred parts of his career, Harvey’s performance in 2025 has drawn the attention of multiple contending teams, including Texas. The Royals, far out of the playoff race, plan to deal controllable assets for prospect capital.

Both the Cardinals and Royals are seen as likely sellers, and the Rangers could benefit from acting early. With other contenders also scanning the market for bullpen help, Texas faces a competitive bidding field. But given their history of bold moves under Chris Young, it wouldn’t be surprising if they land a key reliever before the July 31 MLB trade deadline strikes.