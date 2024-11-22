One of the most sought-after free agents this offseason is outfielder Anthony Santander. While many expect him to sign with a team like the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers, or even return to the Baltimore Orioles, a surprising team appears to be interested in Santander.

The Washington Nationals are a potential suitor for Santander according to MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand.

“Washington will look for a bat to upgrade its offense this winter, and while the outfield appears to be crowded with James Wood, Jacob Young and Dylan Crews, Santander could slot in as the designated hitter while occasionally getting a turn in the outfield,” Feinsand wrote on Friday. “Santander has also seen limited action at first base – he started seven games there for Baltimore in 2023 – so the Nats could think outside the box by moving him there.”

Like Feinsand mentions, Santander has primarily been considered as an outfielder, and the Nationals have one of the top young outfields in baseball with more outfield prospects on the way. But, the Nationals desperately need a veteran bat to surround their young core with, and Santander could be the perfect option.

Anthony Santander's fit with the Washington Nationals

Santander had an incredible season for the Nationals' Beltway Series-rival Orioles last season, hitting 44 home runs, driving in 102 runs and recording a .506 slugging percentage. Santader showed that he is one of baseball's best power hitters.

The Nationals' rebuild is ahead of schedule. Shortstop C.J. Abrams blossomed into an All-Star in just his second full season, hitting 20 home runs and stealing 31 bases. 24-year-old Luis Garcia Jr. showed that he could be the team's long-term second baseman, hitting .282 with 18 home runs. As a rookie, Jacob Young proved that he was already one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball. 22-year-old outfielders James Wood and Dylan Crews were both extremely impressive during their debuts in 2024.

If the Nationals' young core continues to improve, adding a player like Santander could vault them into postseason contention. If Santander is willing to either move to first base or take a majority of his at-bats as a designated hitter, then the Nationals would be a perfect fit for him to be one of the faces of a franchise and be a veteran leader.

The question now is if the Nationals are able to compete financially with some of the larger-market teams who are also interested in signing Santander.