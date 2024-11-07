MLB free agency is underway after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in the World Series. The biggest storyline of free agency is Juan Soto, who is set to command a massive contract. The Yankees are expected to be players for Soto, but they are also exploring the market for other big names. One such name is Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander, and the Yankees are one of eight teams to check in and express interest in Santander, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

‘The Yankees checked in on Anthony Santander as well as Pete Alonso, but they are believed to be strictly backup plans in case Soto bolts. Santander has interest from eight teams following his big season.'

Heyman doesn't mention which teams have been involved other than the Yankees, and he also notes it is a backup plan if Soto goes elsewhere.

Santander hit .235 with 44 home runs and 102 RBI for the Orioles this past season, so adding the 30-year-old would be a nice Plan B if Soto does go somewhere else. As of right now, a number of high-profile teams have inquired about Soto, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and even the Tampa Bay Rays, which is a bit of a surprise.

The New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays are others to poke around in the Soto sweepstakes.

The Orioles have questions of their own, especially with star pitcher Corbin Burnes hitting free agency and being a priority for the franchise. On Thursday, it was also reported that the Orioles have shown interest in Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernandez, so lots of rumors are swirling about across the league.

Nonetheless, the Yankees are already exploring for other options in case Soto decides to leave the Bronx, and Heyman mentioning Santander and Alonso is surely worth noting here.