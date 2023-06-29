The Washington Nationals are going to be a seller ahead of the MLB trade deadline. One player who could draw significant interest is 3B Jeimer Candelario, per Jon Morosi.

According to FanGraphs’ WAR statistic, Candelario has been the “most valuable third baseman in the NL” in 2023, via Morosi. That is quite impressive considering the fact that superstars such as Manny Machado, Nolan Arenado, and Austin Riley all play in the National League.

Nationals: MLB trade deadline sellers

Overall, Washington features a number of intriguing potential MLB trade deadline targets. Because of the expanded playoff format and extra Wild Card team, there aren’t as many sellers. As a result, Washington’s players will receive even more attention from buyers.

Jeimer Candelario projects to be their best trade candidate though.

Candelario’s 2023 season

So far in 2023, Candelario is hitting .263/.338/.471 with an .809 OPS. He’s smashed 10 home runs and stolen four bases as well. Additionally, Candelario already has recorded 26 doubles for the Nationals. He’s always been a capable doubles threat, even leading the league in the category back in 2021 with the Detroit Tigers.

Teams around the league would love to add a player like Candelario ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline. He’s versatile so potential trade suitors wouldn’t necessarily have to make him their third baseman.

The Houston Astros are expected to pursue offensive help ahead of the deadline, but teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, and Miami Marlins all would make sense as landing destinations.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on MLB trade deadline reports/rumors as they are made available.