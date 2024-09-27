New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso will be one of the top available free agents this offseason. With the regular season coming to a close, it looks like Alonso's market is beginning to take shape.

While the Mets have been expected to try and re-sign their star first baseman, one of their NL East rivals may also be in play for Alonso according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“Pete Alonso makes sense for the Nats, though some still see the incumbent Mets as favorites due to 1) fan interest and 2) Steve Cohen’s largesse,” Heyman wrote.

It is surprising to see the Washington Nationals, one of the Mets' NL East rivals, in play for their star. If the Mets want to keep Alonso, it is difficult to imagine a world in which the Nationals are able to outbid Mets' owner Steve Cohen, who is notorious for his willingness to spend money in free agency.

However, if the Mets choose to not seriously pursue Alonso, the Nationals could definitely swoop in.

Why the Washington Nationals are a great fit for Pete Alonso

Even though the Nationals are on their way to their fifth-straight losing season, the progress they have seen from their young prospects has accelerated their rebuild. If they are able to add a few veteran pieces this offseason, they could be able to compete for the postseason as soon as next year.

21-year-old outfielder James Wood and 22-year-old outfielder Dylan Crews both debuted this season and look like potential franchise cornerstones. 23-year-old shortstop C.J. Abrams was named an All-Star before ending his season on a sour note following an off-the-field incident resulting in a demotion to the minor leagues. 24-year-old second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. has shown that he can be a high-quality starter. On the pitching side, 23-year-old DJ Herz, 24-year-old Mitchell Parker and 25-year-old Mackenzie Gore have all proven that they are Major League-level starting pitchers and are only going to get better.

One place the Nationals do not have as much organizational depth–first base. Alonso could immediately slot in and fit right alongside the Nationals' young core. Alonso also crushes the ball at Nationals Park. In 48 career games there, he is hitting .304 with 15 home runs and 34 RBI.

A player like Alonso could be just who the Nationals need to help them complete their rebuild and mentor their promising young offensive core.