Washington Nationals All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams will be spending the rest of the 2024 MLB season away from the majors after breaking team curfew. The Nationals shockingly optioned CJ Abrams to the minor leagues on Saturday, which some assumed was due to his offensive struggles of late. However, that wasn't the main reason for Abrams' demotion, per CHGO Sports' Cody Delmendo.

“Source: CJ Abrams was at the Bally’s casino in the loop until 8 am this morning,” Delmendo reported. “Perhaps fade him on the books today. Perhaps.”

Abrams' demotion has been the afternoon's talk on social media on Saturday, as a clear message was sent to the Nationals' All-Star shortstop, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizzo sends a message to All-Star shortstop C.J. Abrams, optioning him to Class A West Palm Beach for the rest of the season after violating curfew in Chicago,” Nightengale said on his X, formerly Twitter.

Then, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo commented on the controversial move, per The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli.

“We’re all aware of the report,” Rizzo said. “But beyond that, it’s an internal issue that we will keep in the family.”

Dave Martinez confirms CJ Abrams' demotion was not ‘performance-based'

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez would not get into specifics regarding All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams' demotion to Class A but made it clear the decision had nothing to do with Abrams' performance on the field. However, he confirmed that Abrams would not play again in the majors this season.

“I just want it to be known it wasn’t performance-based,” Martinez said, per the Washington Post's Andrew Golden. “It’s an internal issue. I’m not going to give specifics.”

Abrams is hitting .246 with 20 home runs and 31 stolen bases for the Nationals this season but has struggled in the second half. Abrams experience back spasms in early August before finishing the month batting .187.