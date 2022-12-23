By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Phillies might not be done improving a roster that made it to the World Series this past season. After bringing in shortstop Trea Turner, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and reliever Matt Strahm, the club is again looking to improve the bullpen, eyeing this ex-New York Yankees reliever. The Phillies “have long liked” free agent left-hander Zack Britton, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“The Phillies have long liked free agent Zack Britton, and there are Orioles connections in that front office.”

Heyman notes the Baltimore Orioles connections to Britton in the Phillies front office. The southpaw started his MLB career with the O’s pitching for the club from 2011 to 2018.

During his time in Baltimore, Britton emerged as a premier closer, as he recorded 47 saves during the 2016 season.

The two-time All Star was then traded to the Yankees from the Orioles at the 2018 deadline.

In five years with New York, Britton pitched to a 2.75 ERA with 15 saves in 124 1/3 innings pitched.

But the lefty lost a huge chunk of time in the 2022 season due to elbow and hamstring injuries.

Now, it appears, the Phillies, who may lose left-hander Brad Hand in free agency, appear interested in Britton, a groundball specialist.

The back end of Philadelphia’s bullpen has been a weakness in recent years, though the likes of Seranthony Dominguez and Jose Alvarado stepped up to help the Phillies make it to the World Series.

Ex-Yankees reliever Zack Britton would help the Phillies boost their bullpen in the hopes of another deep postseason run.