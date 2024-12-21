The St. Louis Cardinals appear to be going full rebuild mode ahead of the 2025 season. Paul Goldschmidt just left in free agency and signed with the New York Yankees, while the ball club is expected to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado as well. But, he's not the only player garnering trade interest.

All-Star closer Ryan Helsley is catching the eye of both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Arizona Diamondbacks, per MLB.com. However, it's unknown if the Cardinals would actually be willing to move the flamethrower as well. Even though St. Louis struggled during 2024, Helsley was as consistent as ever.

The 30-year-old Cardinals closer posted a 7-4 record and 2.04 ERA, collecting an MLB-best 49 saves. He struck out 79 hitters in just 55.1 innings of work and regularly touches triple digits with his fastball. Helsley would be an intriguing option for the Blue Jays, who decided to part ways with Jordan Romano. He just signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, which means Toronto needs a new closer.

The Diamondbacks just let Paul Sewald enter free agency after youngster Justin Martinez showed promise this past season. But, bringing in an established ninth-inning guy like Helsley would be a massive addition. After all, he was also just named the National League Reliever of the Year. Helsley owns a career 2.63 ERA. With that type of electric heater, Helsley would truly thrive with any team, no matter where it is.

According to reports, the Cardinals offered Helsley to the Blue Jays in the 2022 offseason in a potential Danny Jansen trade, but it ultimately fell through. The righty will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026, so he's only under team control with the Cardinals for one more year.

It will be very interesting to see if St. Louis does move Helsley. By the looks of it, Arenado is likely the next one to go and he may even land with Goldschmidt in the Bronx.