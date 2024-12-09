MLB free agency is beginning to heat up in the wake of Juan Soto's massive deal with the New York Mets. The Philadelphia Phillies were not one of the final teams in the running for Soto's services, but that doesn't mean they have been standing pat, as they made a move to shore up their bullpen on Monday afternoon by signing former Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano.

After enjoying a pair of All-Star campaigns in 2022 and 2023, Romano posted a hideous 6.59 earned run average over 15 appearances before he was shut down for the season due an injury in his throwing elbow. The Blue Jays nontendered Romano, making him a free agent, and with several of Philadelphia's key relievers likely to depart in free agency, they swooped in to scoop up Romano on a one-year deal.

“Closer Jordan Romano and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a free agent contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN,” Jeff Passan reported on Monday afternoon. “Romano, 31, was nontendered by Toronto earlier this offseason and joins a Phillies bullpen that lost Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez to free agency.”

Phillies add potential stud reliever in Jordan Romano

There's no beating around the bush in saying that the 2024 campaign did not go Romano's way, but the hope is that he will be able to bounce back in 2025 now that his elbow is fixed. Again, it's worth remembering that Romano was one of the top closers in the game prior to his struggles, as he saved 36 games in both 2022 and 2023.

Philadelphia didn't have a true closer last year, so there's going to be a shot for Romano to step up and snag the position for himself. Of course, he's going to have to pitch better than he did last season when he's healthy, but with a one-year deal, there's not much risk associated with this move for the Phillies. With another late-inning reliever at their disposal, all eyes will be on Philly to see what their next move ends up being.