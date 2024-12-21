The New York Yankees and former MVP Paul Goldschmidt are reportedly in agreement on a one-year, $12.5 million contract, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. New York has been linked to multiple first baseman throughout the offseason. They were most recently connected to Christian Walker, but he landed a $60 million deal with the Houston Astros. Goldschmidt, however, will provide offensive stability from the right side of the plate while offering important veteran prowess.

Goldschmidt and Carlos Santana emerged as candidates to be signed by the Yankees after Walker agreed to a deal with the Astros. Santana, a switch-hitter, would have added balance to the Yankees' lineup. However, they ultimately agreed to a contract with Goldschmidt, who spent the 2024 season with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Paul Goldschmidt set to join Yankees

At 37 years old, Goldschmidt's signs of decline were impossible to ignore during the '24 campaign. The seven-time All-Star hit just .245 with a .716 OPS and 22 home runs this past season. Goldschmidt won the National League MVP in 2022, though, so he's just a couple of years removed from playing at a superstar-caliber level.

Will Goldschmidt play up to that level in 2025? Probably not, but he could still provide a boost at first base for the Yankees. New York is looking to return to the World Series after falling short in the '24 Fall Classic against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are seemingly attempting to build a complete roster with positive production at most positions, something Goldschmidt should be able to help with.

The Yankees likely are not done. New York may remain active this offseason, whether it is via free agency or through potential trades. Some fans thought the Yankees were in serious trouble after losing Juan Soto in free agency, but they have responded quite well, adding Goldschmidt, Max Fried and Cody Bellinger already.