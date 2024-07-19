As the MLB prepares to return to action after the All-Star break, the trade deadline will become an even bigger topic of discussion across the league. Once again, the Oakland Athletics are going to be sellers, and one of their most prized possessions is star closer Mason Miller. While they don't seem to have much interest in dealing Miller, the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles are still looking to make a move for him.

Miller has taken the league by storm with his ability to light up radar guns, while also having pinpoint accuracy in the process. While the Orioles are reportedly looking to add a starter rather than a reliever (whereas the Yankees are the other way around), the expectation is that both of them could make a heavy push for Miller ahead of the deadline.

“The Orioles and Yankees (and many others) are competing for available pitching, with both looking at starters and relievers (though the Yankees are favoring relievers and the Orioles starters). But even if the Orioles’ more obvious need is the rotation, they are in touch on big relievers, including two All-Stars — ex-Oriole Tanner Scott and even the 103.7 mph-throwing Mason Miller. Miller may not go anywhere, but don’t put it past the Orioles to be able to land both a useful or better starter and reliever.” – Jon Heyman, New York Post

Yankees, Orioles could be in a bidding war for Mason Miller

The Yankees and Orioles have been battling in the American League East standings all year long, so it would only make sense that they would go to war for Miller. Again, the Athletics don't appear to be in much of a rush to trade the talented 25-year old closer, but both the Yankees and Orioles have enough assets that they could make them reconsider their stance.

Miller has been one of the best relievers in baseball this year (1-1, 2.27 ERA, 15 SV, 70 K, 0.86 WHIP), and he's fresh off earning the first All-Star selection of his career. Both the Yankees and Orioles have championship aspirations this season, and adding a lockdown reliever like Miller who can come in and help shore up their bullpen could be the difference between winning it all and coming up short.

Of course, there are other options on the market that both of these squads could eventually end up having to pivot to, but it looks like they both could be intent on doing whatever they can to pry Miller away from the Athletics. While their battle in the standings is certainly going to be worth keeping a close eye on, their battle in the pitching trade market could end up being equally as important when it comes to their quest of winning the World Series.