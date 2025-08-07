When Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart created Unrivaled, many wondered if it would work. However, the 3v3 league took over the WNBA offseason as players around the women's basketball world vied for the inaugural title. Rose BC walked away as champions behind Chelsea Gray and Angel Reese. Now, they will get the chance to defend their title this winter.

According to Front Office Sports' Colin Salao, Unrivaled has signed almost 90% of next season's roster. While stars like Stewart and Collier demand the spotlight, the depth of the league has grown in a big way in between seasons. Thanks to the success Unrivaled enjoyed in their first season, players' salaries will increase ahead of the second year of competition.

Stewart and Collier, the minds behind Unrivaled, earned a lot of admiration for the league's rampant success. However, there were questions about whether or not it had any staying power. Now that players around the league have bought in, Unrivaled is not going anywhere.

Rose BC and the rest of the league's teams might look a bit different. However, fans can look forward to the same level of competition..

Last year's participants shouted out Unrivaled for the opportunity to play a faster paced game. In addition, Gray and others were fans of new systems the league implemented to help its players. Improved child care and player amenities helped Unrivaled earn support from its players has they navigated through the league's first season. Now, they can expect a bigger payday, too.

The WNBA has been dominated by the ongoing collective bargaining agreement negotiations. Stewart and other stars have shared their thoughts, demanding that the league give them a bigger share of the new media rights deal. Unrivaled will give players just that thanks to its popularity. More lucrative television deals gave the league more money to give to its players.

Stewart and Collier faced criticism when they started Unrivaled. As they prepare for its second season, though, it looks like the league's founders will have the last laugh.

More WNBA News
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) warms up prior to the game against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Ogunbowale
Wings’ Paige Bueckers receives concerning injury update before Liberty clashZachary Howell ·
Jun 20, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Washington Mystics forward Shakira Austin (0) dribbles past Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones (24) during the first half at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Mystics trade leaves forward Shakira Austin heartbrokenMalik Brown ·
Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards (24) drives to the basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Mystics trade grade for Aaliyah Edwards deal with SunJoshua Valdez ·
image thumbnail
WNBA rumors: Sky sharpshooter named ideal trade target for Storm, Dream, MercuryJess Koffie ·
Phoenix Mercury General manager Nick Uran, smiling with Jessica Shepherd, in a Mercury jersey, Erica Wheeler in a Mercury jersey, and Nia Coffey in a Phoenix Mercury jersey. There are also question marks around the image as well.
3 Mercury targets before 2025 WNBA trade deadlineHayden Cilley ·
UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) and teammates react during a timeout against the Villanova Wildcats in the second half
Sun fans are hyped over Aaliyah Edwards’ Connecticut returnJess Koffie ·