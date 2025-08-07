When Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart created Unrivaled, many wondered if it would work. However, the 3v3 league took over the WNBA offseason as players around the women's basketball world vied for the inaugural title. Rose BC walked away as champions behind Chelsea Gray and Angel Reese. Now, they will get the chance to defend their title this winter.

According to Front Office Sports' Colin Salao, Unrivaled has signed almost 90% of next season's roster. While stars like Stewart and Collier demand the spotlight, the depth of the league has grown in a big way in between seasons. Thanks to the success Unrivaled enjoyed in their first season, players' salaries will increase ahead of the second year of competition.

Stewart and Collier, the minds behind Unrivaled, earned a lot of admiration for the league's rampant success. However, there were questions about whether or not it had any staying power. Now that players around the league have bought in, Unrivaled is not going anywhere.

Rose BC and the rest of the league's teams might look a bit different. However, fans can look forward to the same level of competition..

Last year's participants shouted out Unrivaled for the opportunity to play a faster paced game. In addition, Gray and others were fans of new systems the league implemented to help its players. Improved child care and player amenities helped Unrivaled earn support from its players has they navigated through the league's first season. Now, they can expect a bigger payday, too.

The WNBA has been dominated by the ongoing collective bargaining agreement negotiations. Stewart and other stars have shared their thoughts, demanding that the league give them a bigger share of the new media rights deal. Unrivaled will give players just that thanks to its popularity. More lucrative television deals gave the league more money to give to its players.

Stewart and Collier faced criticism when they started Unrivaled. As they prepare for its second season, though, it looks like the league's founders will have the last laugh.