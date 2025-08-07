As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their upcoming preseason opener Saturday night, the team still faces a number of questions. Most notably about the contract of edge rusher Micah Parsons. Both Parsons and the team are reportedly far apart on an extension, and not having one of the league's best defenders in camp is affecting the team. ESPN's Todd Archer and other sources have reported via X (formerly Twitter) that Parsons has still not shown up to Cowboys practice.

“No sign of Micah Parsons yet at practice,” posted Archer on the social media platform. “He had been out here by this portion of previous workouts.”

The Parsons contract saga is yet another sign that Dallas owner Jerry Jones seems to be out of touch with his team. Other owners in the league would have already locked up the edge rusher on a long-term extension. However, many reports have indicated that an agreement between both sides is not imminent. Now, as the Cowboys prepare for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Parsons could very well remain away from the team.

Micah Parsons contract saga continues to drag on for Cowboys

Losing Parsons for an extended amount of time would hurt the Cowboys in a variety of ways. In many aspects, he is the engine that runs that Dallas defense. He's not only one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, but he's routinely making an impact all over the field. Chances are that his next contract will break the current record for defensive players held by Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE T.J Watt.

The question is, will Jones and the Cowboys' brass give him that deal. As each day passes, it's looking more and more unlikely that will happen in Dallas. If that is the case, what will happen? Will Parsons continue to hold out? Will he finally join the team and participate in training camp? Will he be traded? The NFL world has a very close eye on the situation, as 31 other teams would love to find a spot for the former first round pick. Whatever happens, one thing is clear: Parsons is worth the money it will take to lock his services down long term.