Mason Miller of the Oakland A's has made quite a name for himself this year. He has amazed teammates and opponents with his overpowering fastball, and he put his talent on display in Tuesday night's All-Star Game.

While he was on the mound in the top of the fifth inning for the American League, he retired his National League opponents in order. The second batter he faced was dynamic slugger Shohei Ohtani, and he struck out the remarkable Japanese hitter with a couple of shocking fastballs and a devastating slider. One of Miller's pitches was clocked at 103.6 miles per hour. That's the fastest pitch ever clocked in the Midsummer Classic and the fastest pitch recorded at any point this season.

As the season resumes on Friday with the A's hosting the Los Angeles Angels, all eyes will once again be on Miller. He currently throws the most explosive fastball in the Major Leagues, and he is expected to be on the trading block as teams prepare to make multiple moves by the July 30 deadline.

Miller could be on the move because he is such a unique talent. He has a 1-1 record with a 2.27 earned run average and a 0.86 WHIP. He also has 15 saves for Oakland and he has struck out 70 batters in 39.2 innings.

Miller was asked about his feelings regarding a possible trade on nearly every occasion when he spoke ot the media during the All-Star festivities in Arlington, Texas. The A's are 37-61 and in last place in the American League West, 15 games behind the first place Seattle Mariners.

Multiple teams are interested in a pitcher who can bring shocking heat like Miller

While Miller has not been plying his trade for a contending team, it is likely he would become an extremely valuable weapon for a team that was in the middle of a pennant race or a battle for a Wild Card spot.

“I think it's just the same answer, you know?” he continued. “It is what it is. It's out of our hands. We just have to adapt to the circumstances, but that's kind of the game we play, and I think that's what makes the great players great, is their ability to adapt — within the game, outside the game, everything.”

The 25-year-old right-hander is listed at 6-5 and 200 pounds. He was selected by Oakland in the third round of the 2021 Draft. Miller is signed through the end of the current season and and is currently earning $740,000 per year.

He will be eligible for arbitration in 2026 and for free agency in 2030.

While he was also throwing hard last season, he was not as effective in the 2023 season for the A's. Mason Miller had an 0-3 record with a 3.78 ERA while striking out 38 hitters in 33.1 innings.

The combination of the reliever's youth, talent and contract control should bring about a substantial offer to the A's if they are going to move him to a contender.