A new update for MLB The Show 23 is available now for all platforms. This update comes two weeks after update 1.09, which added props to stadium creator while resolving an issue with tournaments on PS5. This week's update is a pretty small one too, with no developer notes.

The update mainly concerns fixes for Mini-Seasons. There has also been various adjustments to commentary updates, plus a new uniform for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Additionally, they added a reminder about a New Draft Lottery Experience which was added earlier this month. This was mentioned in Update 9, which you can read more about here.

So without further ado, let's check out Update 1.10

MLB The Show 23 Game Update 10

The Game Update released on June 23rd at 4AM PT.

PS4: 1.10

PS5: 1.010

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: 1.0.84

Nintendo Switch: 1.10

Scheduled to deploy: June 23rd/ 4 AM PT

GENERAL

Pittsburgh Pirates City Connect uniforms have been added.

DIAMOND DYNASTY

Various menu fixes for Mini Seasons.

Fixed a Mini Seasons issue which caused CPU teams to wear their home uniforms every game.

MISCELLANEOUS

Various presentation and commentary updates and adjustments.

DEVELOPER NOTES

There are no gameplay or live content balance changes at this time.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT!

In our last update on June 8th, a new Draft Lottery experience was added in March to October & Franchise to coincide with the Winter Meetings.

That wraps it up for this week's update. For more information regarding MLB The Show 23 or other sports titles, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.