MLB The Show 23 dropped an update last night for it's Xbox and Playstation platforms. A update for the Nintendo Switch version of the game will release at a later date, according to their blog post.

The update came out one week after game update #8, which focused on improvements to Diamond Dynasty, uniform updates, and fixes to Online Head-to-Head. You can read more about that here.

Like the previous week, this week's update didn't include any changes to gameplay or live content balance changes. There were no developer notes either, as it was a relatively small update this time around. That being said, there's still a few additions and improvements worth mentioning.

Perhaps the biggest change was the was the additions to stadium creator, which received over 40 new Global Baseball League Props. Tournament structure has also been fixed to support PS5 tournaments for the future.

Other than that, there have been various presentation and commentary updates as well.

MLB The Show 23 Game Update 9

Game Update #9 dropped Thursday night at 5PM PT.

PS4: 1.09

PS5: 1.009

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: 1.0.82

Nintendo Switch: 1.09 (Will be added at a later date)

PLAYSTATION 5

Changes and fixes made to the tournament structure to support PlayStation 5 tournaments moving forward. This update is for PlayStation 5 consoles only.

STADIUM CREATOR

Popularized in Mini Seasons, 40+ new Global Baseball League props have been added.

MISCELLANEOUS

Various presentation and commentary updates and adjustments.

DEVELOPER NOTES

There are no gameplay or live content balance changes at this time.

That wraps it up for this week's update. For more information on MLB The Show 23 and other gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.