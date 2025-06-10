The Houston Astros are 6-4 in their last 10 games and have a three-game lead in the American League West. However, Astros general manager Dana Brown finds himself under pressure ahead of this year's trade deadline. Houston made some significant moves this offseason, including bringing in Christian Walker. However, Yordan Alvarez's slump and Jose Altuve playing in left field instead of at second base has experts encouraging the team to bring in a veteran outfielder.

With the exit of Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs this offseason left a hole in the Astros' outfield. For lack of a better option, Altuve moved from his primary position at second base into the outfield. Since making the move, the 35-year-old has been terrible on defense, posting a DWAR of -1.4 so far this season. Because of that, ESPN's Brad Doolittle wants Brown to bring in a player who can help the veteran get back into the infield.

Doolittle examined all 30 teams in Major League Baseball, ranking them by how aggressive they should be at the deadline. To him, addressing the hole in the outfield should be their chief concern.

“The offense is at its lowest ebb since the rebuilding days more than a decade ago,” Doolittle said. “Houston will have to hope for positive regression in some cases — Jose Altuve, Christian Walker, Yordan Alvarez's health. That might be enough to keep Houston alive into October once again. Still, any kind of roster reconfiguring that gets Altuve out of left field might not be the worst idea.”

There are left fielders available in the trade market this summer, led by Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr.. However, it is up to Brown to find a price that works for the Astros moving forward.

Alvarez is still out with injury, and he, Walker, and Altuve have struggled. However, Houston is still in line to receive a playoff spot, giving them one more chance at adding a title to their dynasty. Making the right move is crucial, and each move the team makes could make or break their season.