Chris Sale was seemingly on the verge of retirement in 2023 with the Boston Red Sox. However, he ended up getting traded to the Atlanta Braves during that offseason in a move that would prove to revitalize his career. Sale went on to win the 2024 National League Cy Young Award and he has continued to pitch well in 2025. On Wednesday against the New York Mets, Sale turned in a Cy Young-caliber performance.

The left-handed starter fell just short of a complete game shutout. He ended up holding the Mets scoreless through 8.2 innings pitched while striking out seven and walking just one hitter. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor gave Sale his flowers with a four-word admission after the game.

“Hats off to him,” Lindor said, via David O'Brien of The Athletic.

Article Continues Below
More Atlanta Braves News
Jun 18, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale (51) pitches against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Why Chris Sale thanked Brian Snitker after being pulled vs. MetsMike Gianakos ·
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale (51) leaves the field after being removed from the game against the New York Mets.
Braves’ Chris Sale passes Felix Hernandez on all-time list after stellar nightJosh Davis ·
May 29, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale takes the field to warm up before action against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Braves GM addresses Chris Sale trade ‘speculation’Mike Gianakos ·
Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar warms up at a spring training workout
Braves’ Jurickson Profar takes big step toward return from PED suspensionBenedetto Vitale ·
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker argues a call with umpire Gabe Morales (47) during the fifth inning of the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
Braves’ Brian Snitker joining Dave Roberts’ NL All-Star Game coaching staffJackson Stone ·
Boston Red Sox third base Rafael Devers (11) sits in dugout sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Atlanta kicked the Rafael Devers tires before Giants tradeYasmin Edañol ·

Lindor's comments perfectly summarize the night for the Mets. New York leads the National League East. It has been a quality campaign for the ball club. On Wednesday, though, all the Mets could do was watch Sale dominate as the Braves earned a 5-0 victory.

Sale has pitched to a 2.52 ERA across 15 starts in 2025. He's also struck out 114 hitters across 89.1 innings of work. Sale, who was one of the better pitchers in the American League during his time with the Chicago White Sox and early in his Red Sox career, failed to win a Cy Young despite multiple top-five finishes. Yet, just one season into his NL career, Sale took home the honor in 2024 with Atlanta.

And he may be on the verge of earning back-to-back NL Cy Young Awards if he continues to pitch at an elite level. Many players begin to decline in their mid-30's, but Chris Sale is only getting better with age. The 36-year-old has been a bright spot for a Braves team that has struggled overall through the first few months of the '25 season.