The Atlanta Braves, searching for consistency in a turbulent 2025 season, may have found their spark on Wednesday night. Chris Sale turned in a vintage performance during a commanding 5-0 shutout of the division-leading New York Mets, etching his name deeper into baseball history by surpassing Félix Hernández on the all-time MLB strikeout leaders list. The milestone moment didn’t just boost the Braves in the standings — it cemented Sale’s legacy as one of the most dominant strikeout pitchers of his generation.

Right from the start, the night had a different energy. Ronald Acuña Jr. launched a leadoff homer on the first pitch, igniting the offense. Then it was Sale’s turn. With his signature command and devastating slider, he shut down the Mets’ lineup, logging 8 2/3 scoreless innings and tallying his 2,525th career strikeout, officially surpassing Hernández’s total of 2,524. The moment came during his fourth strikeout of the night, earning him the 37th spot on the all-time MLB strikeout leaders list.

The moment didn’t go unnoticed, as The Athletic’s David O’Brien highlighted the achievement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Article Continues Below

“Chris Sale passes Félix Hernández on the all-time strikeouts list with his 2,525th. Braves blank the Mets 5-0 behind a dominant start from the veteran lefty.”

This historic night also marks another high point in Sale’s remarkable comeback story. After years of injury setbacks, including Tommy John surgery in 2020, the southpaw returned in 2024 with a vengeance, winning the NL Cy Young and leading the league in ERA, wins, and strikeouts.