The Atlanta Braves, searching for consistency in a turbulent 2025 season, may have found their spark on Wednesday night. Chris Sale turned in a vintage performance during a commanding 5-0 shutout of the division-leading New York Mets, etching his name deeper into baseball history by surpassing Félix Hernández on the all-time MLB strikeout leaders list. The milestone moment didn’t just boost the Braves in the standings — it cemented Sale’s legacy as one of the most dominant strikeout pitchers of his generation.

Right from the start, the night had a different energy. Ronald Acuña Jr. launched a leadoff homer on the first pitch, igniting the offense. Then it was Sale’s turn. With his signature command and devastating slider, he shut down the Mets’ lineup, logging 8 2/3 scoreless innings and tallying his 2,525th career strikeout, officially surpassing Hernández’s total of 2,524. The moment came during his fourth strikeout of the night, earning him the 37th spot on the all-time MLB strikeout leaders list.

The moment didn’t go unnoticed, as The Athletic’s David O’Brien highlighted the achievement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Chris Sale passes Félix Hernández on the all-time strikeouts list with his 2,525th. Braves blank the Mets 5-0 behind a dominant start from the veteran lefty.”

This historic night also marks another high point in Sale’s remarkable comeback story. After years of injury setbacks, including Tommy John surgery in 2020, the southpaw returned in 2024 with a vengeance, winning the NL Cy Young and leading the league in ERA, wins, and strikeouts.

Now in 2025, Sale has continued his dominant form. His latest gem came Wednesday night against a Mets team clinging to first place in the NL East, just one game ahead of the surging Philadelphia Phillies. But Sale had other plans. He struck out seven, allowed only five hits and one walk, and came within one out of his first complete game in six years.

This moment was more than just a personal milestone — it was a statement. With the Braves vs. Mets rivalry heating up and Atlanta trailing by 11 games in the division, every win matters. A series sweep over the Mets would be massive for Atlanta’s playoff hopes, especially with Acuña back in the lineup injecting new life into the club.

Passing Hernández’s record also puts Sale in elite company. Among active players, only legends like Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer have more strikeouts. Sale has done it with historic efficiency, reaching 2,500 strikeouts in fewer innings than anyone in MLB history.

If he keeps up this pace, Sale could break into the top 25 MLB strikeout leaders and push toward the coveted 3,000-strikeout club. That’s Hall of Fame territory.

For the Braves, Sale’s brilliance couldn’t come at a better time. After a sluggish start to the season, Atlanta is now showing signs of life. And if the former Red Sox ace keeps dealing like this, the NL East might just see a second-half surge from the club.