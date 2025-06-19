Despite the returns of Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider from lengthy IL stints, the 2025 season hasn’t gone as the Atlanta Braves had hoped. In 2024 the team battled through numerous injuries, somehow making the playoffs for the seventh straight season. This year, the team is six games under .500 and 11 games out of first place in the NL East. But despite their struggles, the Braves won’t be selling at the trade deadline.

While the team had already made its stance on moving players this season clear, GM Alex Anthopoulos reiterated that Atlanta would not become sellers during a radio interview on 680 The Fan. Anthopoulos was unequivocal when asked if there was any chance the team might make Chris Sale available.

“No, zero,” Anthopoulos said, per si.com. “So, I’ve seen the speculation, and that’s why it’s completely ridiculous to me. We’re not selling. Especially someone who has club control beyond this year. Will not happen,” he added.

The Braves will not be trading veteran ace Chris Sale

Just in case you’re thinking there might be some wiggle room if the right offer came along, Anthopoulos made sure to slam the door on any possibility of a trade. “I never make definitive statements unless I'm gonna stick to them. Once you make definitive statements and you go back on them, you're a liar and you're done. So, will not happen. Bold. Italicize it. Caps,” Anthopoulos insisted.

Sale is the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, earning the honor for the first time in his career in his age-35 season. The veteran lefty was brilliant in his Braves debut last year, leading the majors in wins (18), ERA (2.38), ERA+ (176) and K/9 (11.4) and finishing first in the National League in strikeouts (225) and bWAR (6.2).

Sale has been dominant again in 2025 for the Braves. He reached a major career milestone in May, recording his 2,500th strikeout. He’s now 37th on the all-time career strikeout list and fourth among active players.

The 15th-year veteran had one of his best starts of the season against the Mets on Wednesday. Sale allowed five hits and one walk while striking out seven batters in 8 2/3 scoreless innings. He nearly recorded the complete-game shutout but gave up a single to Brandon Nimmo on his 116th pitch of the outing, leading manager Brian Snitker to call on Raisel Iglesias for the final out.

The Braves won 5-0, picking up their second straight win against New York and sixth win in the last eight games. Atlanta is now 33-39 on the season and six games back in the NL Wild Card hunt.