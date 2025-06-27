The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are playing the final game of their series right now at Citi Field. When the first pitch happened, Braves' star first baseman Matt Olson made history.

The first baseman played his 700th game in a row that ranges from May 2, 2021, to now. 700 straight games is something to be proud of, as you hardly see it in today's league.

Since 1969, Olson has joined this elite group of players, thanks to the brilliant Sarah Langs.

1982-98 Cal Ripken Jr: 2,632

1975-83 Steve Garvey: 1,207

2000-07 Miguel Tejada: 1,152

1978-83 Pete Rose: 745

1981-86 Dale Murphy: 740

Olson will have a chance to surpass both Pete Rose and Sale Murphy this season, and is 46 games away from being fourth all-time on this list. Nobody will likely ever catch Cal Ripken Jr, but if there were someone, Olson has the best chances for now. However, Olson would be about 10 seasons away from being even close to doing that.

Olson is having a great season with the Braves. Before the game right now against the Mets, Olson was hitting .257 with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs. His 52 RBIs are tied for 19th in the league. He adds a .845 OPS (28th) and has walked 50 times, resulting in a dominant .479 on-base percentage.

His WAR is already 3.3, and is on pace to be the second-highest of his career. In 2023, Olson had a 7.4 WAR for the Braves in a stunning season where he smashed 54 homers and 139 RBIs. Many thought the Braves would win it all that season, but came just short.

It's been a rough start to this season, but the Braves are talented enough to get back on track. Superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. is back in the lineup and doing MVP-caliber things already. It's expected that the Braves will find a way to be close to making the postseason, after starting the year 0-7. First, they need to take care of business and defeat the New York Mets on Thursday.