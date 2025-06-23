The Atlanta Braves have entered unfamiliar territory in 2025, setting a troubling franchise record that’s drawing national attention. Atlanta has now gone 31 straight games without recording a save—a historic stretch that has placed the Braves bullpen under a glaring spotlight. At 35-41 and sitting 11-games back in the NL East, the team’s lack of late-game execution is becoming a major storyline.

The primary issue stems from veteran reliever Raisel Iglesias, whose sharp decline has led to instability for the Atlanta closer situation. Iglesias has posted a 5.93 ERA and allowed seven home runs across just 27.1 innings. He’s blown 4 of 10 save chances, a drastic drop-off from his 34-save, 1.95 ERA season in 2024. The Braves bullpen has failed to protect narrow leads, leaving fans frustrated as winnable games slip away.

The Athletic’s David O’Brien took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted the following jaw-dropping stat.

“The #Braves have gone a franchise-record 31 consecutive games without a save. Since saves became an official stat in 1969, their previous longest save-less stretch was 25 games spanning the 1970-1971 seasons.”

With Iglesias struggling, Atlanta’s save opportunities have not only diminished but disappeared entirely. Craig Kimbrel was briefly recalled, only to be designated for assignment a day later. Meanwhile, left-hander Dylan Lee has quietly emerged as one of the team’s most effective relievers.

Over 34.1 innings, Lee has posted a 1.84 ERA with dominant efficiency, but notably, he hasn’t been in a single save situation during the Braves’ month-long drought. Despite his strong case, matchup limitations and the lack of opportunities have prevented him from getting a legitimate shot at the closer role.

Right-hander Pierce Johnson offers another option but has been inconsistent recently. His WHIP has ballooned to 1.68 over the past two weeks, and he’s been tagged for a 5.40 ERA during that span. The MLB save drought is more than a bullpen issue. It highlights a team-wide inability to finish games.

The Braves’ front office may be forced to act as the team drifts further out of contention. Whether through trade or internal reshuffling, the current plan isn’t sustainable. Until someone seizes the closer role, the Atlanta closer situation remains one of MLB’s most uncertain.

As the Braves enter a pivotal stretch in the summer schedule, snapping this historic MLB save drought is critical, not just for morale, but for survival in a competitive NL East.