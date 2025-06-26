Ronald Acuña Jr. has been making up for lost time after returning to the Atlanta Braves’ lineup following a lengthy injury layoff. The All-Star right fielder has been crushing the ball, posting a .692 slugging percentage since rejoining the team in May. And that prodigious power will be on display when Acuña participates in the 2025 Home Run Derby.

After announcing that he’ll take part in the event, Acuña acknowledged the significance of the Derby being held in his home stadium.

“I'm super happy to be competing in my third Derby and even more so to be doing it in front of the best fans in baseball, in Braves Country… I'm super excited,” Acuña said through a translator, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

“It just gives you a tremendous level of confidence from all the fans who are there supporting you,” he added.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hopes Braves fans give him an edge in the Derby

The 2025 Home Run Derby will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta on July 14. It’s the second time the Braves’ home stadium played host to the event. The 2000 Derby took place at Turner Field in Atlanta.

Acuña is familiar with the exhibition, participating in the Derby in 2019 and 2022. He fared well in his first attempt, making it to the second round before being edged out 20-19 by eventual winner Pete Alonso. Then, in 2022, Acuña was eliminated by Alonso in the first round, again losing 20-19. The four-time All-Star is hoping for better results this time around with the home field advantage.

Acuña beat out Juan Soto for NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2018. He would go on to unanimously win the 2023 NL MVP Award with a spectacular season for the Braves. He hit 41 home runs that year and led the majors with 73 stolen bases, demonstrating a rare power/speed combo.

However, in May 2024 Acuña tore his left ACL and missed the remainder of the season. He began the 2025 campaign on the injured list as he continued to rehab his surgically repaired knee.

After making his long-awaited return, almost exactly one year after suffering the injury, Acuña picked up where he left off, blasting a 467-foot home run on the first pitch he saw. And he’s been on fire ever since, slashing .385/.496./692 with a 227 OPS+ and 2.0 bWAR in 29 games. Now he’ll try to keep his hot streak going in the Home Run Derby at his home ballpark.