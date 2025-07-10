The Atlanta Braves have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball so far this season and find themselves in a big hole in the playoff race as the All-Star break approaches.

Naturally, that has led to plenty of rumors and discourse about what the best path forward is for the Braves for the rest of the season. Should they be sellers at the trade deadline, coming up in just a couple of weeks, as they turn toward next season and beyond? Should they be buyers and try to acquire quality veterans who can help them go on a run in the second half of the season?

While Atlanta's pedigree certainly would lean toward the latter, especially after its deadline acquisitions helped it win a World Series in 2021, its play on the field suggests that selling may be the way to go.

That has led to rumors surrounding star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and his potential availability in a trade. However, the Braves have no interest in dealing him and will not even consider any offers for him, according to MLB insider Jim Bowden.

“Just to be clear the Braves have no interest or plans to trade Ronald Acuna, Jr nor will they even consider offers for him according to multiple GMs who have inquired after some various media reports,” Bowden reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Of course, this doesn't come as a huge surprise. Acuna is one of the top players in baseball, and part of the Braves' struggles this season can be attributed to him missing the first 49 games of 2025 while recovering from a torn ACL.

Despite missing all of that time, Acuna was still named a starter in the All-Star Game in the outfield alongside Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong, both of the Chicago Cubs. He has just nine home runs and 18 RBIs this season, but a lot of that has to do with a struggling Braves lineup around him.

It's clear that the Braves are going to have to find a pivot of some sort this offseason if they are going to get back to being a true World Series contender, but it has become clear that Acuna will be a part of that plan.