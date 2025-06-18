The Detroit Tigers are still riding the momentum from last summer, carrying the American League's best record. While they keep racking up wins atop the AL Central, their best players are racking up votes for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. That includes Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who is a near-lock to make his second All-Star appearance. But which Tigers will join him in the Mid-Summer Classic?

Tarik Skubal could start the AL All-Star Game

While Corbin Burnes got the start for the American League last year, Skubal was in consideration to get the nod last year. He went out to outduel the then-Orioles ace for the Cy Young and starred in the postseason. This year, the lefty has picked up right where he left off. He entered Tuesday's action with a 1.99 ERA and a 7-2 record in 14 starts. The Tigers have built this successful run around their ace, who will represent them at the All-Star Game.

Skubal would be the first Tigers pitcher to start the All-Star Game since 2013. Max Scherzer got the first inning of that game at Citi Field, just one year after his Tigers teammate Justin Verlander started in Kansas City. Skubal would be the 12th All-Star game starter in Detroit history. In last year's game, he retired the side in order in the second inning.

Gleyber Torres is making the most of a Tigers tryout

There were a lot of variables that played into Gleyber Torres' time with the Yankees ending. From poor defense at second base to bad baserunning, Torres did not get a contract from the Bombers. He went deep into free agency without a contract from anyone and finally landed in Detroit on a one-year deal. He had a .797 OPS and more walks than strikeouts entering Tuesday's action, more than earning his spot on the American League All-Star team.

A plethora of variables come into play to get Torres onto the All-Star team. One is the lack of production at second base across the American League this year. Jose Altuve has been playing left, Jazz Chisholm Jr has missed time with injury, and Kristian Campbell fell off in May. But that does not take anything away from Torres' excellent season. In the first All-Star voting update, he was leading the American League second basemen.

If Torres does make the All-Star team, it would be his third appearance and first since 2019. That season, he hit 38 home runs at just 22 years old.

A pair of relievers could be headed to Atlanta

Last year's postseason run was highlighted by timely hitting and elite pitching. That mostly came from their bullpen, as their starters were decimated by the time October came around. Will Vest was a huge part of that, allowing just three hits and one run in six appearances in the postseason. The 30-year-old reliever has kept it rolling into this year, with a 2.57 ERA in 32 appearances and a 0.971 WHIP. Vest, despite not being the sole closer, should join the American League and represent the Tigers in the All-Star Game.

Tommy Kahnle, another former Yankee, should join him in Atlanta. In his first season with the Tigers, Kahnle has a 1.50 ERA in 29 appearances, picking up eight saves along the way. He picks up some save opportunities when Vest is unavailable, making them an elite one-two punch. Kahnle and his wicked changeup should be headed to the All-Star Game after an awesome start to the year. This would be the first appearance for both relievers.

Other Tigers in All-Star Game consideration

The Tigers are a very deep team without one true star. Spencer Torkelson should be considered as the starting first baseman for the American League, but faces stiff competition from Paul Goldschmidt and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Riley Greene is behind only Aaron Judge in AL outfield voting so far, making him a possibility. And Javier Baez may get some votes as a tip of the cap to his incredible bounce-back from a brutal stretch this year.

Which Tigers players would you like to see in the All-Star Game? With the best record in the American League, there are sure to be a lot of Detroit caps in the field when the All-Star Game comes around.