The Houston Astros entered their Monday night matchup against the Boston Red Sox riding momentum in the AL West playoff race. But the postgame focus wasn’t on the 7-6 win—it was on why their All-Star closer never took the mound.

Houston Chronicle's Matt Kawahara posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, with an update from Astros manager Joe Espada that offered little clarity for a pitcher of Josh Hader’s stature.

“Josh Hader reported shoulder discomfort today and was unavailable, Joe Espada said. Hader underwent tests and the Astros are waiting on results, Espada said.”

The news immediately raised eyebrows around the league. The southpaw closer, who signed a five-year, $95 million deal with the club prior to the 2024 season, has been among the most dominant closers in baseball this year. In 48 appearances, he’s posted a 2.05 ERA with 28 saves, 76 strikeouts, and a WHIP of just 0.85. His ability to lock down the ninth inning has been a key factor in the Astros reclaiming first place in the AL West.

Without Hader, the Astros bullpen depth will be tested. Ryan Pressly and Bryan Abreu are the most likely candidates to step into the closer role if needed, but neither has matched Hader’s 2025 production in high-leverage situations. The timing is particularly concerning given that the Astros lead the Seattle Mariners by just half one game in the AL West division standings.

Hader’s career resume accentuates how significant his absence could be. Across nine MLB seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, and Astros, the five-time All-Star has racked up 226 saves, a 2.64 ERA, and over 800 strikeouts. His durability has been one of his calling cards, with minimal time spent on the injured list prior to this season.

The bullpen news comes at a critical juncture. With the trade deadline behind them and the AL West race razor-thin, losing their shutdown reliever could drastically alter the playoff picture. Houston’s offense has been clicking lately, but in tight postseason-style games, late-inning stability is essential.

The situation adds another layer to the AL West playoff race. The Mariners’ elite pitching staff has surged since the trade deadline, posting a 2.97 ERA (5th in MLB), a .193 opponents’ batting average (1st), and a 0.94 WHIP (tied for 1st). Their dominance in late innings continues to put pressure on Houston, while the Texas Rangers remain within striking distance for a Wild Card spot. If Hader’s shoulder discomfort turns into a longer-term injury, it could swing the division in Seattle’s favor.

For now, the Astros closer remains day-to-day, pending test results. The team and its fans will be hoping for the best-case scenario—a minor setback and quick return. But in a pennant race this tight, even a short absence could have major consequences for Houston’s postseason hopes.