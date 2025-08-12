The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for a pivotal 2025 season, and quarterback Brock Purdy is entering it with the same mentality that has defined his career. Known for his underdog story, the former last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft continues to emphasize leadership over outside opinions.

In an appearance on the Richard Sherman Podcast, the 49ers quarterback shared how he’s embraced being overlooked and how it still motivates him heading into Year 4 as San Francisco’s signal-caller. Sherman set the stage by calling him one of the league’s most efficient quarterbacks before asking about constant rankings debates.

“I've always felt this underdog kind of story… From high school, college, to the NFL. But for me, every single year, all that matters is if I'm leading these guys… I go prove myself right every single year.”

"I've always been the underdog… I go prove myself right every single year." – Brock Purdy to @RSherman_25 🏈🔥 49ers QB talks about being left off Top 10 lists & earning trust in the locker room.#49ers #BrockPurdy #FTTB #NFL #RichardSherman pic.twitter.com/23UfT1Jt1n — Richard Sherman Podcast (@RShermanPodcast) August 12, 2025

Purdy’s career path is one of the most remarkable in recent NFL memory. From a three-star recruit at Perry High School to breaking records at Iowa State, he went from “Mr. Irrelevant” to leading the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance. Along the way, he’s put up over 9,500 yards and 64 touchdowns in just three seasons, compiling a 23-13 record as a starter while silencing critics who have labeled him a “system quarterback.”

Even with a $265 million contract extension signed earlier this offseason, the San Francisco quarterback’s mindset hasn’t changed. He remains focused on internal validation, trusting his work ethic and his role as a locker-room leader to carry the team forward. His comments on the Sherman podcast reflect the same determination he showed when he first took over as a rookie—proving himself every season, regardless of the noise.

That approach will be tested this season, with new offensive pieces, the loss of key veterans, and lingering questions about the 49ers’ ability to maintain elite production. Purdy welcomes those doubts, seeing them as fuel for another playoff run.

For the NFL underdog quarterbacks who look up to him, Purdy’s story is more than a feel-good narrative—it’s proof that mentality can define a career as much as raw talent. If he can guide the 49ers back to the Super Bowl with a retooled roster, his underdog label might finally give way to another title, champion.