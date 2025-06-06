The Detroit Tigers are the hottest team in baseball right now as they're the only club to surpass the 40-win mark so far. Amid the organization's impressive campaign, the club made three roster moves ahead of Friday's contest against the Chicago Cubs.

Detroit announced that the Tigers are calling up outfielder Jahmai Jones to the majors. To make room on the roster, the club optioned infielder/outfielder Andy Ibañez to Triple-A while also designating outfielder Akil Baddoo to assignment.

“OF Jahmai Jones has been selected from Triple-A Toledo. INF/OF Andy Ibáñez has been optioned to Triple-A. To make room for Jones on the 40-man roster, OF Akil Baddoo has been designated for assignment.”

Jones, who is 27 years old, has been in and out of the majors since the 2020 season. The Tigers are the fifth organization he'll play for in his career. Other teams he's played for are the Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, and New York Yankees. His offensive stats aren't anything to gloat about, as he owns a career .198 batting average and .257 OBP, along with 25 hits, one home run, and 11 RBIs.

Article Continues Below

However, Jones does bring some solid defensive skills in the outfield. So, at the very least, the Tigers can maintain their defense with him on the field. Considering how well the offense has been in Detroit, the club can likely give up some offense in one of the spots in the lineup to help improve the defense when needed.

The Tigers are set to take on the Cubs on Friday at 7:10 p.m. EST. Jones is not expected to start in this matchup. But he should have more opportunities sometime down the road. It's more likely that Jones gets playing time whenever the usual starters need a break.

Friday's contest is the first of a three-game series with the Cubs. The Tigers will hope to at least go 2-1 after splitting their last series with the Chicago White Sox 2-2.