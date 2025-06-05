The Detroit Tigers have made some adjustments to their lineup recently as multiple players have come back from injuries in the past few weeks. It has created some interesting situations with their defensive set up as the Tigers have a lot of players that can play at multiple spots. One of those players is Colt Keith, who has played first base and second base this season. Well, it sounds like Keith is going to add a third position to his rotation as Detroit manager AJ Hinch revealed on Wednesday that he will play third as well.

Colt Keith has already mastered the right side of the infield, so he might as well spend some time over on the left side as well. Who knows how often we will see Keith over at third, but it's going to happen in the near future.

“We're curious about how we can maximize this roster,” AJ Hinch said on Wednesday, according to a post from Evan Petzold. “I don't know that it will be something that is primary, or I don't know that it's something you're going to see a lot of, but there are a lot of times during games — as we do use our whole roster — where being able to put him over there could be very advantageous. Just giving him different looks on ground balls. He's getting a few. He used to play third base a little bit, so it's not that foreign to him. You may see him there from time to time. We'll see.”

So far this season, Keith has spent most of his time at second base. He has played 160.2 innings at second, and he has made three errors. He has none at first base in 101 innings.

Offensively, Keith has been heating up recently. He got off to a slow start this season, but he has been turning things up a notch as he is hitting .370 in his last seven games. On the year, he is hitting .244 with a .721 OPS, and he has four home runs and 17 RBIs.

With the Tigers getting some of their best players back, Colt Keith is going to see his role change. However, that is what makes him such an important player on this team. He can play pretty much anywhere in the infield, and his bat can heat up as well. He just does what the team needs him to do. Players like that are crucial, and the Tigers have a good amount of them. That is one of the reasons why they are an MLB best 40-22 right now.