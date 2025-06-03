The Detroit Tigers were dominant on Monday night as they started off a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox with a 13-1 victory. The bats were on fire all night long as the Tigers got ahead 3-0 in the first inning, and they never looked back. A lot of Tigers had big games, but no one was better than Kerry Carpenter. Detroit hit five home runs in the game, and three came off the bat of Carpenter.

With Parker Meadows back from injury, Kerry Carpenter returned to his usual three spot in the Tigers' lineup. He had been in a bit of a slump coming into this game, but he was on everything on Monday night.

“Obviously, those are special nights, and Carp can do it,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said after the game, according to an article from MLB.com. “I don't know how often anybody ever sees [a three-homer game], but when he gets good pitches to hit, he's as dangerous as anybody. It was nice to see him connect.”

Carpenter hit his third home run in the sixth inning, so he had a chance to make it four when he came up in the eighth. Tigers fans packed the park in Chicago, and they were chanting Carpenter's name. Unfortunately, he got under this one a bit and flew out.

“I was confident, obviously, and I was trying to get a good pitch to hit,” Carpenter said. “He ended up making a good pitch. I kind of wish I would've maybe swung and missed and gotten a better one. Yeah, he made a good pitch there, but I was trying [for a fourth]. I was trying.”

There's no better way to break out of a slump than hitting three home runs in one game. Carpenter hadn't been feeling like himself at the plate, but Monday night might've been the perfect reset.

“It's just like the ups and downs of the season, where you go have a night like tonight,” he said. “I haven't seen the ball particularly well the last week or so, so it's just like, the only constant is Jesus Christ, and that's what my hope is in. And then he gives me a night like tonight. It's just such a blessing.”

The Tigers are hoping for a similar result on Tuesday night as they will be taking on the White Sox again. The two teams will get underway at 6:40 CT from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.