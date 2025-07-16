The Detroit Tigers have been one of the best teams in Major League Baseball this season. The American League roster for the MLB All-Star Game is proof of their dominance. Tarik Skubal, Gleyber Torres, Javier Baez, and Riley Greene are all starters this year. However, the Tigers sent seven players to Atlanta, the most of any team in the league.

Before the game kicked off on Tuesday night, all seven representatives got together for a photo. The Tigers' social media team posted the photo with a simple caption to brag about their talent.

7 pic.twitter.com/agz2l5HHdm — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

The four starters are joined by Zach McKinstry, Casey Mize, and one coach in the midsummer classic. Their All-Star representation tops the league, fitting for the team with the best record. Torres was a major addition made during offseason that helped the Tigers infield. McKinstry has held things down at third base, serving as one of the many unsung heroes.

Skubal, who is in the running for back-to-back AL Cy Young Awards, is the AL's starter. Mize, one of many first-time All-Stars, will come in later in the game to pitch an inning. Regardless of when they play, six Tigers players and one Detroit coach will see the field.

Ahead of the second half of the season, the Tigers were not afraid to send a message to the rest of MLB. Detroit holds the biggest division lead in the league and is all but guaranteed one of the top playoff spots in the AL. Their dominance has justified what was a surprising season for Detroit in 2024.

After being a feel-good story in the postseason last year, fans expect a deep run from the Tigers in 2025. With seven All-Stars on their team, Detroit has proven that they are as talented as any other star-studded roster. With a good performance during the game, the Tigers have a chance to put the league on notice before games resume on Friday.