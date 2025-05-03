The Detroit Tigers are heating up in the AL Central, and now they're set to receive an important boost to their lineup. Outfielder Matt Vierling, sidelined since the start of the season with a right rotator cuff strain, is set to begin a rehab assignment this Sunday with Triple-A Toledo, according to a post from Emily Waldon of Baseball America on X, formerly Twitter,

“Tigers Matt Vierling has met Toledo on the road in Worcester,” Waldon wrote. “Being told he'll get a few days of conditioning and is planning to DH Sunday to begin his rehab assignment.”

This Vierling injury update is a timely development for Detroit, who is leading the division with a 20-12 record. While the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals are staying close behind, this news brings added optimism to a Tigers team that's already shown a dramatic turnaround under A.J. Hinch.

Vierling's return could add much-needed depth to the Tigers roster, particularly with his defensive versatility and right-handed bat. In 2024, he posted a solid .257 average with 16 home runs, 57 RBIs, and six stolen bases across 567 plate appearances — numbers that speak to his value as a utility player, consistent contributor, and top-tier pinch-hitter.

The 28-year-old began the year on the 10-day injured list and has been on a gradual recovery path ever since. He was recently cleared to resume throwing and has been ramping up both batting and fielding activity. The plan is for Vierling to serve as the designated hitter during the early part of his rehab stint before transitioning back to outfield duties.

With the AL Central standings shaping up to be one of the league's most competitive divisional races, every roster addition counts. The return of a healthy Vierling could provide a critical edge as Detroit looks to maintain its divisional lead while continuing to exceed expectations.

Fans eager for updates should watch closely as Vierling's rehab assignment unfolds over the next week. If all goes well, Vierling could rejoin the club in early to mid-May — just in time for a crucial stretch against division rivals.