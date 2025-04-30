The Detroit Tigers wrapped up their three-game series on the road against the Houston Astros with a win on Wednesday. After taking early leads in Game 1 and 2, the Tigers were unable to hold off the Astros. The Tigers needed to end the series on a positive note, and they did just that. Jackson Jobe got the start on the rubber and gave the team some good innings, and Javier Baez came up with a clutch grand slam to help lift the team to victory.

After going down 1-0, the Tigers scored the next seven runs, and a grand slam by Javy Baez put Detroit up 7-1 in the third inning. The Tigers have looked better in recent series, but still found a way to get a win in Game 3.

“What I take away from this win is we had the biggest swing of the day with Javy and a lot of the biggest outs from a lot of pitchers,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said, according to an article from MLive. “It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t a great series for us. We salvaged a win and get on to the next one.”

Jackson Jobe ended up giving the Tigers four solid innings of work on the mound. He gave up three earned runs, struck out four and walked. The biggest thing that Jobe wants to change is the freebies.

“I felt like I pitched well aside from the walks,” Jobe said. “I thought my stuff was good. I walked too many and ran into some unfortunate stuff that happened in that last inning. But that’s baseball. I don’t want to make an excuse and say (the long layoff) is why. I think there was an aspect of me being more tired than usual toward the end, and maybe that had something to do with the time off. Two of the walks were in full counts, and I just didn’t execute. I tried to be too perfect. Those are things within my control. I can be better.”

Tommy Kahnle played a big role in the game as well as he shut the door on the Astros with 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball.

“(Today) was definitely important,” Kahnle said. “We lost the first two games in kind of disheartening fashion. We had the lead twice, and things didn’t go our way. I’ve seen things get crazy here (in Houston). The crowd noise is always big for them, and it’s a factor. They come from behind a lot, so you’ve got to go out there, make pitches, quiet things down, and keep them out of it.”

With the win, the Tigers improved to 19-12 on the young season. Wednesday was the last game of April for Detroit, and the team is in a good spot going into May.

“Obviously, it’s only the first month, and we need to win a lot of games to be the kind of team we want to be,” AJ Hinch said. “But our team has confidence. We’re going to get healthier, and I’m proud of what we’re doing and how we’re doing it.”

The Tigers will return to action on Thursday night on the road against the Los Angeles Angels. They have a four-game series against LA before a three-game series at the Colorado Rockies, and then Detroit will return home.