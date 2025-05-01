The Detroit Tigers have made the decision to designate veteran pitcher Kenta Maeda for assignment after a rough start to the season. When Maeda came to Detroit ahead of the 2024 season, he was expected to be a huge addition to the team. Unfortunately, Maeda struggled often last year, and the start of this season has been even worse. Maeda hasn't been trusted in close-game situations, and he just doesn't seem to have it when he does come into the game.

“Kenta Maeda is expected to be designated for assignment in the coming days, likely when the Tigers make their next roster move to activate a reliever,” Jon Morosi said in a post. “Maeda, 37, has a 7.88 ERA in the second and final year of his contract.”

So far this season, Kenta Maeda has been primarily used in late-game situations when the Tigers have a big lead. The team knows that he is struggling, and they are trying to put him in low-stakes situations to see if he can find a groove. Unfortunately, Maeda hasn't been able to pick up any positive momentum.

Maeda has appeared in six games this season, and he has pitched six total innings. He has given up five earned runs and seven hits while striking out five and walking five. None of these appearances have taken place in close games.

The recent struggles from Maeda have been surprising to see, but at 37, he is nearing the end of his career. Prior to his time with the Tigers, Maeda never finished a season with an ERA above 4.66. He finished at 6.09 last year, and he is at 7.88 so far this season.

Maeda has been in the league for 10 seasons now, and he has spent time with three different teams. He started his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Maeda was in LA for four seasons. After four seasons with the Dodgers, Maeda went to the Minnesota Twins. He was with the Twins for four years, but he only played in three seasons. Maeda did not play in 2022. Now, he is with the Tigers, and this is his second year with the team.

We'll see if Kenta Maeda can turn things around down in the minor leagues. It would be great for the Tigers to add another weapon to the bullpen.