When he ended the 2024 season in the bullpen, Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenta Maeda was told he would compete for a spot in the starting rotation. Luckily, that was some motivation he truly needed. After ending the 2024 season horrifically, he is ready for a new chapter to begin.

Maeda remained grateful and told the Detroit Free Press that he's ready to see some improvements.

“The Tigers have invested two years in me,” Maeda said in Japanese, interpreted by Daichi Sekizaki. “I couldn't contribute as much as I wanted to in the first year, so this is the year that I'll be contributing. I'll be better than last year.”

“It was very frustrating not being able to help the team in any way. It made me realize there are things I could do to better myself, to improve myself and figure out a way to help the team.”

The pitcher turns 37 in mid-April but is ready for another opportunity to shine. The Tigers went 86-76 last season and were second in the American League Central division. It surprised many, but not Detroit. However, the team knows that the Japanese pitcher needs some time.

Kenta Maeda could have a bounce-back year with Tigers

As a result, Tigers manager AJ Hinch explained the decision to start Maeda in the first game of Spring Training. It was clear that it was a blessing to say the least. He threw just one fastball above 90 mph last spring. Luckily for Maeda and the team, the pitcher is changing his approach to the games.

“I'll treat these spring training games a little differently,” Maeda said. “I have to earn a spot. I got to put the results on the table for me to be worthy of a starter and to show how I'm different from 2024.”

Since arriving to the MLB in 2018, there's one clear goal he has: win a World Series. Still, he understands what his role is, and how he can impact the team. The near 37-year old pitcher elaborated that the team has a realistic shot of bringing a championship to Detroit.

They'll have to go through a barrage of teams to reach that point. Teams like the New York Yankees and Houston Astros remain legitimate contenders. If Maeda turns back the clock and pitches like he did with the Los Angeles Dodgers, it can be exactly what the Tigers need.

Luckily, they'll have plenty of time during Spring Training to figure out if a bounce-back campaign is underway.