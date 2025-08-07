Nothing is being left to chance, and for Travis Kelce, that mindset is essential as he prepares for his 13th NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran tight end spoke to the media about his disciplined offseason approach and clarified what drives him at this career stage.

“Trying to win Super Bowls, man,” Kelce said. “It's the only way you get there.” He emphasized that success begins well before game day, pointing to training camp in St. Joseph as a key part of building the chemistry and culture needed to compete through the end of the season.

Kelce's comments come after a season in which his production noticeably declined. At 34 years old, he recorded 97 receptions for 823 yards and only three touchdowns in 2024—his lowest receiving total since 2015. The dip continued into the playoffs, where he finished with just four catches for 39 yards in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. While his résumé includes back-to-back championships following the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the way last year ended seems to have sparked renewed motivation.

In March, during an episode of the New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, the All-Pro tight end admitted that last season's disappointing finish significantly influenced his decision to return for another year in 2025.

“I've got a bad taste in my mouth on how I ended the year,” he said, according to The Bleacher Report. He also expressed his commitment to honoring his contract and returning everything to the Chiefs organization.

His teammates have already taken notice. Fellow tight end Noah Gray praised Kelce's presence during the early days of training camp, highlighting his impact both on and off the field.

“Watching him, and his practice habits, and the way he works, always rubs off on us,” Gray said. With Kelce setting the tone, the tight end room feeds off his example as the Chiefs aim for another deep playoff run.