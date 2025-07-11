Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize has made it onto the roster of the American League team for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. He is replacing the injured Garrett Crochet of the Boston Red Sox. This is a momentous event because Mize will be the sixth Tiger to appear in Atlanta, which represents an essential milestone in his career.

The 28-year-old right-hander, who has struggled with injuries and consistency for several years, has made a captivating turnaround in 2025 and solidified his role in Detroit's rotation. In 15 starts, Mize has put together a 9–2 record, a 2.63 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP, and 73 strikeouts in 85.2 innings, achieving the control and durability that had unfortunately eluded him in the past.

Mize (drafted No. 1 overall by the Detroit Tigers in the 2018 MLB Draft) has led his offense by using his four-seam fastball and signature splitter, slurve, slider, and sinker to keep hitters off-balance. With an xERA of 3.12, the performance has helped back the impressive results that have made Mize one of baseball's most compelling comeback stories.

Joining Mize on the AL roster are five other Tigers: second baseman Gleyber Torres, outfielders Riley Greene and Javier Báez, ace Tarik Skubal, and utility player Zach McKinstry. With six All-Star selections, Detroit stands out as one of the most represented teams at the Midsummer Classic, a true reflection of their dominant first half and a commanding 13-game lead in the American League Central.

Mize will take the ball Saturday for what will be his last start before the All-Star break when he takes on the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park. His pairing with Skubal strengthens Detroit's chance of reaching October baseball. For Mize, the All-Star selection represents an early-career defining moment; after years of overcoming physical setbacks, he can now be considered among the best in the game.