Tarik Skubal was happy to have helped the Detroit Tigers get the hard-fought 2-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

The Tigers haven't been on their best form lately, going 4-6 in their last 10 games. Despite this, they keep their place as one of the best teams in the American League.

Skubal reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Evan Petzold. He acknowledged the team's recent inconsistencies with certain losses, but knew he had to be at his best to help the squad win on Sunday.

“We want to win. We want to win every day. We've just been on the wrong side of some losses. We haven't been playing our best baseball, I don't think, for the last couple of weeks. That's just part of the season. It's not from lack of effort or anything. But I knew I wanted to win today. I expect every time I go out there to put our team in a position to win, and we were able to do that tonight,” Skubal said.

What's next for Tarik Skubal, Tigers

Tarik Skubal delivered a solid performance on the mound as the Tigers escaped with the road win in the series finale.

Detroit got on the board first with an RBI single from Zach McKinstry in the second inning. Texas equalized in the seventh frame due to a wild pitch, but the Tigers responded with what was the game-winning RBI single from Matt Vierling.

Skubal demonstrated his best traits on the mound against the Rangers' offense. He took part in 6.2 innings, striking out 11 batters while conceding four hits and one run. Tyler Holton earned the win, taking part in one inning as he struck out two batters.

Detroit improved to a 60-40 record on the season, boasting the top spot of the AL Central Division standings. They are 11 games above the Cleveland Guardians and 11.5 games above the Minnesota Twins.

The Tigers will prepare for their next series, being on the road. They face the Pittsburgh Pirates as the series opener will take place on July 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET.