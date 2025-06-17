The Detroit Tigers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday to kick off a three-game series. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walks into the series with good news regarding the leader of his bullpen. Hinch's closer, Will Vest, suffered a finger injury during his last start, causing concern among fans in Detroit. After losing Reese Olson and Jackson Jobe to injury, the Tigers did not want to lose yet another pitcher. Luckily for them, they do not have to worry about it.

During Detroit's off day on Monday, Vest worked closely with the Tigers' medical staff on his finger. When speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Vest confirmed that he is healthy and ready to go. He and Hinch also said that the closer will not go onto the injured list, according to MLive's Evan Woodberry.

Hinch has leaned on Vest throughout the season in close games. The 30-year-old righty is 5-1 on the season with 12 saves before Tuesday's game. His sole loss comes with three blown saves, but a 2.57 ERA has him alongside the top relievers in Major League Baseball. The five-year veteran is one of many reasons why Detroit finds themselves at the top of the American League.

While Hinch's bullpen remains intact, his starting rotation has taken some tough blows. Jobe is done for the season and Olson is out for at least another week. Despite that, the Tigers continue to win games. They have a three game lead over the New York Yankees at the top of the AL behind dominant performances across their roster.

As the trade deadline looms, Hinch and Detroit have the opportunity to bring in some replacement starting pitchers. Some bullpen help could also be a priority. However, Vest has established himself at the Tigers' closer this season. This season is by far a career-best for him coming in to close games.

Detroit surprised the league when they made it to the playoffs and defeated the Houston Astros. Now, expectations are much higher for Hinch and Co. However, Vest and the rest of the roster appear ready to embrace the pressure and succeed.